Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has admitted helping to wrap a dead woman’s body in plastic and duct tape in a Dayton home. Court records show 48-year-old Daniel Mertz pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The Centerville resident faces up to four years in prison when he’s sentenced. Mertz admitted participating in moving 26-year-old Cora Rose Grubb’s body. Her body was found on Oct. 28 and an autopsy determined she had died of gunshot and stab wounds to her neck and head. A suspect in the case, 32-year-old Erik Evans, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after authorities said he opened fire on a police officer the day after Grubb’s body was found. Police said a note found on Evans indicated that he had killed Grubb.

ANSONIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Ohio. The Darke County sheriff’s office said deputies as well as Union City and Ansonia fire and rescue personnel were called to a Route 47 intersection in Jackson Township just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation indicates that the eastbound pickup turned north onto a road in the path of the westbound motorcycle. Two Union City, Indiana residents, 55-year-old Douglas Shaneyfelt and 48-year-old Hope Shaneyfelt, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said neither was wearing a helmet. The pickup driver was treated at the scene.

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities said a 5-year-old boy with autism who was found in a retention pond has died. The Warren County sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a Deerfield Township residence at about 7 p.m. Friday after the child was reported missing. The sheriff’s office said deputies and fire rescue units searched the area and eventually found the boy in a retention pond. Sgt, Brian Hounshell said the boy later died at a hospital. Officials said the investigation is still going on, but the death appears to have been a tragic accident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mourners have praised Annie Glenn as a dogged fighter for those with speech disorders, a source of support for her astronaut husband and a hero in her own right. Son David said Saturday her “most prominent characteristic” was how she loved and cared about others. Glenn, the widow of John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died May 19 at 100 of complications from COVID-19. She had been living in a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota. The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016.