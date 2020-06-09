Advertisement

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.
Left to right: Angela Boswell, William McCloud. (Photos: Wilkes County Sheriff&amp;rsquo;s Office/WJHL)
Jun. 9, 2020
The pair were arrested in February for one count of theft each after they were caught driving a stolen 2007 BMW. The two were connected to the case of Evelyn Boswell, a toddler whose remains were found by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in March. Angela Boswell was the child’s grandmother.

During the hearing, WJHL reported the first witness called was Melissa Wood, the owner of the stolen BMW.

Wood said she gave the car to Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, after being told she would receive payment on February 13. Megan reportedly had permission by Wood to drive the car to get it checked out before she purchased it, but she never gave permission to Angela or William.

According to Wood’s testimony, she thought that Megan was still in possession of the BMW up until it was returned. Wood said her only way of contacting Megan was through her son, Hunter.

The Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office contacted Wood about the vehicle being stolen before she ever reported it.

Detective Jason Adams of the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina took the stand next and said he was contacted by the FBI to locate a stolen vehicle from Sullivan County.

Adams said he initiated a traffic stop on the BMW with two other detectives in Wilkes Co. and when speaking to the pair, Angela claimed she had bought the BMW from her daughter’s boyfriend but had no proof of purchase or ownership.

Adams said the pair claimed to not know the vehicle was stolen.

During the hearing, Detective Adams said the vehicle had been entered into the NCIC as stolen and an arrest warrant had been issued.

According to Adams, the vehicle was searched after the arrest, and Angela gave consent to Detective Price of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to look at her phone while they were in Wilkes County.

Adams said Angela spoke to him about Evelyn and “life in general” while she was being transported to Sullivan County with other authorities present.

The extraction report from Angela’s phone was presented during the hearing.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office did not charge Angela or McCloud with any charges in their county, according to Adams.

Adams also confirmed the tags on the vehicle were the same as when it had been entered into NCIC.

Judge Lauderback scheduled Boswell and McCloud’s next appearance for August 14 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

