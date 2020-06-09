Apple working to develop social distancing group selfie software

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Apple was granted a patent for software that would allow for social distancing group selfies.

CNN reported that the software would all for “synthetic group selfies” and would invite users to participate in group selfies by arranging multiple people into a single picture.

While it may look like a response to the pandemic, CNN reported that the company filed for the patent in 2018 originally.

