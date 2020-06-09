Advertisement

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.
Sixteen North Carolina artists collaborated with the city of Charlotte to create a Black Lives Matter mural.
Sixteen North Carolina artists collaborated with the city of Charlotte to create a Black Lives Matter mural.(WBTV)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -- North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Sixteen artists worked in collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT, to paint their own vision for each letter.

The artists involved are: Dammit Wesley, Dakotah Aiyanna, Matthew Clayburn, Abel Jackson, Garrison Gist, Owl & Arko, Kyle Mosher, Franklin Kernes, Kiana Mui, Marcus Kiser, Georgie Nakima, Zach McLean, Frankie Zombie, CHD: WCK!, John Hairston, and Dari Calamari.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: moments ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

Latest News

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

Updated: 1 hour ago
A resolution to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee's state capitol died in committee.

WVLT News

Morristown police searching for armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morristown Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

WVLT News

Tennessee family of five saved by kayakers

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee family was rescued by two kayakers.