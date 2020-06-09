17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -- North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.
Sixteen artists worked in collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT, to paint their own vision for each letter.
The artists involved are: Dammit Wesley, Dakotah Aiyanna, Matthew Clayburn, Abel Jackson, Garrison Gist, Owl & Arko, Kyle Mosher, Franklin Kernes, Kiana Mui, Marcus Kiser, Georgie Nakima, Zach McLean, Frankie Zombie, CHD: WCK!, John Hairston, and Dari Calamari.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.