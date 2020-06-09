17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -- North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Sixteen artists worked in collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT, to paint their own vision for each letter.

17 Charlotte artists are working together to paint the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Tryon St.



Each is taking a letter - different designs and patterns being created on each one.

The artists involved are: Dammit Wesley, Dakotah Aiyanna, Matthew Clayburn, Abel Jackson, Garrison Gist, Owl & Arko, Kyle Mosher, Franklin Kernes, Kiana Mui, Marcus Kiser, Georgie Nakima, Zach McLean, Frankie Zombie, CHD: WCK!, John Hairston, and Dari Calamari.

