Blount Sheriff’s Office receives $79K COVID-19 response grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant totaling $79,292 from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grant was available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.

“This is no time for anyone to let up in the fight against COVID-19, and law enforcement cannot let down its guard against the dangers it presents. I’m very pleased to announce this grant award to the BCSO for its use in properly equipping and protecting its deputies as they continue to protect the citizens of Blount County,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey.

Potential uses for the grant include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas, and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

