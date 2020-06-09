Advertisement

California sheriff: Air Force sergeant in ambush ‘very intent’ on killing police

Steven Carrillo, a 32-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant, has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a California sheriff's deputy and wounding two other officers.
Steven Carrillo, a 32-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant, has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a California sheriff's deputy and wounding two other officers.((Source: Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office/CNN))
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - An Air Force sergeant and leader in an elite military security force was armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons and had a desire to harm police when he launched a deadly attack on unsuspecting officers, a Northern California sheriff said Monday.

Gunfire and explosives rained down from a hillside Saturday afternoon as Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo fired from the high ground onto police who scrambled to find cover and defend themselves, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.

Raw HTML blockedit

"He was very intent on killing these police officers," Hart said at a news conference. "They had no idea that they were about to get into this firefight."

One of Hart's deputies, Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed. Another deputy was shot in the chest — his bulletproof vest saving him — and suffered shrapnel wounds from an explosive and then was struck by Carrillo's vehicle as the suspect fled the his home.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition and good spirits, Hart said. A California Highway Patrol officer was wounded in the hand.

Carrillo escaped, carjacked a vehicle and tried to carjack several others before being subdued through the herculean efforts of a heroic resident, Hart said.

The man saw Carrillo in his backyard and confronted him. Carrillo, armed with the AR-15, demanded the man's car keys. The man retrieved the keys, gave them to Carrillo and when Carrillo turned away the man tackled him and the rifle fell away from him.

As they struggled, Carrillo pulled a pipe bomb from his pants and tried unsuccessfully to light it. He then pulled out a pistol and the man was able to knock it out of his hands and then subdue him as neighbors came to help, Hart said.

"This guy could have done a lot more damage in our community," Hart said.

The man who subdued Carrillo does not want to be publicly identified, Hart said, but he plans to award him a medal.

Carrillo suffered a gunshot wound at some point and was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The FBI also is investigating if Carrillo, 32, has any links to the killing of a federal security officer who was shot outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest against police mistreatment of black people on May 29. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a white van.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a suspicious white van in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area outside the beachfront city of Santa Cruz south of San Francisco. The caller said guns and bomb-making devices were inside, Hart said.

When deputies arrived, the van pulled away and they followed. The van went down a driveway at Carrillo's home, and the driver ambushed the deputies, authorites said.

Afterward, authorities found pipe bombs, multiple firearms, a large amount of ammunition and bomb-making equipment at the hillside, said Hart, who called Carrillo by name at the start of the news conference and then said "I don't even want to say his name again."

Neither Hart nor John Bennett, the FBI's special agent in charge in San Francisco, would provide additional information about the possible nexus between Carrillo and the Oakland shooting.

Carrillo was a team leader for the Phoenix Ravens at Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco, as part of the 60th Security Forces Squadron. The Phoenix Ravens are tasked with protecting aircraft and crews from assaults on airfields "where security is unknown or additional security is needed to counter local threats," according to the Air Force.

Carrillo had no record of disciplinary issues during his military career. He was deployed to Kuwait for four months in 2019, according to the Air Force.

Carrillo's wife, Monika Leigh Scott Carrillo, who also was in the Air Force, was found dead in an off-base hotel in May 2018 while she was stationed in South Carolina. She was 30. Her death was ruled a suicide, according to the Air Force.

Carrillo arrived at Travis Air Force Base the month after her death, the military said. Bennett said it's believed Carrillo was in California at the time of the suicide and he's not a suspect.

Carrillo's arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

"It's very important for Damon's memory that we get this case right," Hart said.

A fundraising site for the Gutzwiller's family set up by the state's largest law enforcement organization, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, had raised more than $230,000 by Monday afternoon. Gutzwiller is survived by a pregnant wife and one child.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Olga R. Rodriguez contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: moments ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

WVLT News

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

Updated: 36 minutes ago
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

Latest News

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

Updated: 1 hour ago
A resolution to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee's state capitol died in committee.

WVLT News

Morristown police searching for armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morristown Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

WVLT News

Tennessee family of five saved by kayakers

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tennessee family was rescued by two kayakers.