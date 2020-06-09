Charlotte stops funding police chemical agents amid protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -

The Charlotte City Council has voted to stop funding chemical agents for police use a week after the city’s police department received criticism for using them on demonstrators.

News outlets report the measure to defund the chemical agents passed in a 9-2 vote Monday night. A city official says the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has spent $103,000 on chemical agents in 2020.

A local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police slammed the council’s vote, calling it dangerous and saying the city would be on fire without the use of chemical agents.

