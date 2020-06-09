Advertisement

Child safety seat checkpoints to resume June 13

The Knoxville Police Department announced it will resume its monthly Child Safety Checkpoints on Saturday, June 13 with safety measures to protect against COVID-19.
(WYMT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Child Safety Checkpoint events were canceled in April and May due to the pandemic. The events are held each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 917 East. 5th Avenue.

During the checkpoint, child car seats will be checked by a certified car seat technician to ensure proper use and installation. KPD personnel conducting the checkpoint have completed the 32-hour Child Passenger Safety Technician Standardized Training.

KPD officials will wear masks and gloves while conducting the checkpoint. Individuals who attend the checkpoint are asked to wear masks and limit the number of people in the vehicle. Those who are sick, have been potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms are asked to remain at home.

For more information regarding the Child Safety Seat Checkpoints, please contact Marci Ware at 865-215-1300.

