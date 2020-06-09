Confederate statue removed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) —

A controversial monument in the Highlands was moved from Cherokee Triangle on Monday.

A Jefferson Circuit Court judge ruled Friday afternoon that the city had the right to do so.

There have been several attempts to remove the statue over the last few years because Castleman was a major in the Confederate army.

Crews began work at about 6 a.m. on Monday. Officials said the statue is being taken to a city storage facility for cleaning, in anticipation of a move to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

Fischer said moving the statue from its public space sends an important message.

"The events of the past weeks have shown clearly that it’s not enough just to face our history – we’ve got to address its impact on our present. Too many people are suffering today because the promises of justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution are unfulfilled by a society that devalues African-American lives and denies African Americans justice, opportunity and equity. That’s got to change. People want and deserve action. We need a transformation.”

Attorney Stephen Porter responded to the removal.

“It is our full intention to file a motion this week, within the 10-day period allowed by Kentucky Rules of Court, asking the Circuit Court to vacate its order for the reasons contained in the attached memorandum. The Circuit Court failed to consider the major points of law contained in our original complaint and we will ask the court to reconsider.”

No information has been released on what will replace the statue.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.