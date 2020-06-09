COVID-19 recoveries surpass 18,000 in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Tennessee increased to 27,575 as of June 9. 18,013 patients recovered and 435 people in Tennessee have died from the virus.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 27,575 as of June 9, 2020 including 435 deaths, 1,974 hospitalizations and 18,013 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/tI3ti1MMDW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 9, 2020

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.