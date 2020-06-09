Food pantry feeds increased need for Cocke and Sevier Counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The need for help putting food on the table has increased greatly in Cocke and Sevier Counties since the coronavirus pandemic hit and unemployment rose to around 30 percent.

Executive Director Audrey Jones at Sunset Gap Community Center said the need for a local food pantry has doubled. Her organization previously served around 75 families each week.

Now they serve around 150. “We want to make sure you have enough to feed your family,” said Jones. Sunset Gap needs more volunteers to help unload trucks full of donated food and then organize and distribute it each week. Distribution typically happens on Wednesday mornings, with first-time recipients required to show proof of income and residency.

To learn more about Sunset Gap Community Center click here.

