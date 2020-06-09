Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The money, the scouting, the buzz, it was all different when Major League Baseball held its annual June draft a half-century ago. With this year’s picking set to start Wednesday night, Mike Schmidt remembers how it was when he was chosen in 1971. The Philadelphia Phillies took him in the second round as a shortstop out of Ohio University. The player chosen directly ahead of him? A high school shortstop in California named George Brett. Schmidt and Brett both made the Hall of Fame as third basemen. Brett was credited with one more RBI than his friend, a fact that makes Schmidt laugh.

UNDATED (AP) — College football is scheduled to kick off in less than three months. There are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that games will be played Labor Day weekend. Universities across the country are taking the first cautious, detailed steps toward playing football in a pandemic. They are trying to build virus-free bubbles around their teams as players begin voluntary workouts. Thousands of athletes will be tested for COVID-19, though not all. Some players are back at it this week. Others will wait a few more weeks.