KPD corrals lost sheep in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ‪Law enforcement officers never know where the day will take them.

On Tuesday, the call led to the Fountain City area where a lost sheep was found.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Animal Control officers corralled the animal and relocated it to an area shelter.

Three officers can be seen posing in a photograph with the sheep, which appeared to be restrained by several ropes. Officers said the animal was not hurt.

The post on Facebook read, "You never know what you’ll see!"

