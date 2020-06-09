KPD corrals lost sheep in Fountain City
Law enforcement officers never know where the day will take them.
On Tuesday, the call led to the Fountain City area where a lost sheep was found.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, Animal Control officers corralled the animal and relocated it to an area shelter.
Three officers can be seen posing in a photograph with the sheep, which appeared to be restrained by several ropes. Officers said the animal was not hurt.
The post on Facebook read, "You never know what you’ll see!"
