Ky. gov. announces plans to provide 100% health coverage for black residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will start working towards correcting inequalities in health care coverage throughout the state.

“We are gonna begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African-American communities,” the governor said. “We’re gonna be putting dollars behind it.”

Beshear said he believes healthcare is a basic human right and said his goal is for every black Kentuckian to get “signed up for some form of coverage."

During a press conference, Beshear said he is not sure yet how to accomplish the task, but he aims for all black residents in Kentucky to either be on Medicare or Medicaid if they don’t have private health insurance.

“This is the time where we have the opportunity to be better people,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.