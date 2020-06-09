Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO DEATH

Ohio to review police response to protests, set new standard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is undertaking a systematic effort to get hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies up to statewide performance standards and will add to those guidelines for responding to mass protests. Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he is using his executive power to take immediate actions to address protesters’ concerns and would also work to pass legislative reforms that have previously met resistance. His efforts come in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, which has set off worldwide protests against racism and police brutality and misconduct.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Cedar Point, Kings Island theme parks opening in early July

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s two big amusement parks will be opening in early July following an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus. Kings Island near Cincinnati says its first day will be on July 2 while Cedar Point in Sandusky will open on July 9. Both parks announced Tuesday that they’ll require all visitors to wear masks and complete health screenings and temperature checks. The two parks also will be open only to season pass holders initially. Reservations also will be required for park visitors, and social distancing will be in place throughout the parks that are both owned by Cedar Fair.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIARY-WORLD-WITHOUT-SINGING-

VIRUS DIARY: The singing stopped, and the emptiness arrived

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — She sings in a church choir. But not for months now. For this writer, the sublime feeling of singing together — powered by the humble human voice — is a gap in her life as the pandemic marches on. She has tried several things, but none of them match up to the feeling of being, as her mother put it, “on the inside of a chord.”

BODY WRAPPED IN PLASTIC

Man admits wrapping dead woman's body plastic, duct tape

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has admitted helping to wrap a dead woman’s body in plastic and duct tape in a Dayton home. Court records show 48-year-old Daniel Mertz pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The Centerville resident faces up to four years in prison when he’s sentenced. Mertz admitted participating in moving 26-year-old Cora Rose Grubb’s body. Her body was found on Oct. 28 and an autopsy determined she had died of gunshot and stab wounds to her neck and head. A suspect in the case, 32-year-old Erik Evans, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after authorities said he opened fire on a police officer the day after Grubb’s body was found. Police said a note found on Evans indicated that he had killed Grubb.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE-PICKUP CRASH

Motorcycle-pickup truck crash kills 2 motorcycle riders

ANSONIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Ohio. The Darke County sheriff’s office said deputies as well as Union City and Ansonia fire and rescue personnel were called to a Route 47 intersection in Jackson Township just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation indicates that the eastbound pickup turned north onto a road in the path of the westbound motorcycle. Two Union City, Indiana residents, 55-year-old Douglas Shaneyfelt and 48-year-old Hope Shaneyfelt, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said neither was wearing a helmet. The pickup driver was treated at the scene.

MISSING CHILD-POND

Police: Missing autistic boy dead after he was found in pond

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities said a 5-year-old boy with autism who was found in a retention pond has died. The Warren County sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a Deerfield Township residence at about 7 p.m. Friday after the child was reported missing. The sheriff’s office said deputies and fire rescue units searched the area and eventually found the boy in a retention pond. Sgt, Brian Hounshell said the boy later died at a hospital. Officials said the investigation is still going on, but the death appears to have been a tragic accident.

AP-US-ANNIE-GLENN

Annie Glenn remembered as fighter who cared about others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mourners have praised Annie Glenn as a dogged fighter for those with speech disorders, a source of support for her astronaut husband and a hero in her own right. Son David said Saturday her “most prominent characteristic” was how she loved and cared about others. Glenn, the widow of John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died May 19 at 100 of complications from COVID-19. She had been living in a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota. The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO

Ohio capital's mayor lifts curfew as Floyd protests continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio's capital city has rescinded his order for a continuing 10 p.m. curfew during ongoing protests. The decision by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther came Saturday, the day after a federal lawsuit was filed that challenged the order because acts of vandalism have largely dissipated. Ginther said he made the decision after consulting with City Attorney Zach Klein. Ginther said he was pleased with what he called better communication and greater collaboration between police and protesters in recent days. Ginther put the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place May 30 after vandalism and thefts from multiple businesses.

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO

Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three additional executions as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Kareem Jackson, Stanley Fitzpatrick, and David Sneed. The inmates were scheduled to die in September, October and December, respectively. Their executions were moved to dates in 2022 and 2023. DeWine once again blamed the reprieves on the state's inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. DeWine issued similar reprieves in December, February and April.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

'Waking up': Casinos, amusement parks to reopen June 19

Gov. Mike DeWine says casinos, amusement parks and racetracks will be allowed to reopen June 19. The annual Memorial golf tournament in Dublin was approved to take place in mid-July. DeWine says outdoor theaters in the state will also be allowed to reopen once they submit a plan as other businesses have done. The state health department announced that as of Friday, Ohio has recorded nearly 37,800 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, with 2,355 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths. The state saw nearly 500 new cases of the virus as the death count rose by 16 since Thursday.