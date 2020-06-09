Maryville tattoo artist offering to cover racist tattoos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)-- Jenni Rivera is a tattoo artist trying to take something hateful and make it peaceful.

“Sometimes it takes a lot of thought, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s just however you feel. You just want to show the world that’s how you feel or that’s the kind of art you like,” said Rivera.

“I didn’t really see any racist tattoos really until I moved to Tennessee because it’s really not as diverse,” said Rivera.

Posting this message on her Facebook page and in local groups. She’s offering her services to cover it up racist tattoos for free.

“The response has been kind of overwhelming I didn’t think there would be so many but I’m happy about it. I’m happy to get it off people,” said Rivera.

She said she can understand the pain the harmful words or messages can cause. She added that someone she dated would say hateful things about her own kids.

“I realized in the relationship that he didn’t like my children because they are Hispanic and he said they didn’t deserve to have a white family and stuff like that. That really upset me. With everything going on I thought hey. I’ll do this,” said Rivera.

She’s hoping that by removing these hateful tattoos she can change some of the hate the world.

“People do stupid things when they’re growing up and they change and they decide not to have all that hate wrapped up inside of them, or whatever, and they don’t wanna see that reminder every day of being a hateful person,” said Rivera.

She says she needs creative control to make sure the size and color of the new tattoo will be able to hide the old. You can text her at (865)361-1513. She works at The Tattooed Lady in Maryville.

