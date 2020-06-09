Advertisement

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

A Mississippi truck driver has been identified after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of I-10 bridge, crashing into the water on Tuesday.
(Photo Source: WLOX-TV)
(Photo Source: WLOX-TV)(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WVLT/WLOX) --The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, Sanford died in the accident.

Dive teams recovered the driver’s body around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, about three hours after the tractor-trailer went over the side of the I-10 bridge.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the tractor-trailer was trying to avoid another accident. The tractor separated from the truck cab during the accident, causing the truck to go one way and the trailer to go the other.

The truck went through the bridge’s concrete wall, falling into the Pascagoula River and submerged in about 9 feet of water.

A passenger sleeping in the back of the truck’s cab was able to safely get out.

“We were able to rescue the passenger of the 18-wheeler,” said Etheridge. “He suffered minor injuries. He was asleep when the cab of the truck went over the bridge.”

Authorities are now working with DMR and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to retrieve the truck from the river water.

