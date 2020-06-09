Advertisement

Morristown police searching for armed robber

The Morristown Police Department is asking for help in the search for an armed robbery suspect.
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for help in the search for an armed robbery suspect.

Police said an armed robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at East End Pharmacy near Russellville just before 2:30 p.m. Investigators said a man in his mid-20s to early 30s robbed the pharmacy and fled in a blue Kia Optima believed to be a 2016-2018 model. Police said he pointed a gun at the pharmacy technician’s head and demanded pills.

He was described as 5′7″ to 5′9″ tall, weighs about 250 pounds and was wearing dark cargo-style pants, a light-colored long sleeve pullover and a tan boonie-style hat.

Investigators said he may have been at other pharmacies prior to the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701 or 423-585-1833. Police say not to approach the individual as he may still be armed.

