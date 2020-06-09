Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF)-- The music city is expressing an interest to host either the 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft.

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, told the Tennessee Titans Tuesday the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

“I’d be more surprised if they don’t give us a future date than I would be if we get one,” Spyridon said in an interview with the Titans online Tuesday.

The 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft, and Las Vegas will be hosting it in 2022 to make up for the missed on-site draft from 2020.

Kansas City will host the draft in 2023.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.