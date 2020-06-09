OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-11-22-24-29-47, Kicker: -7-9-9-8-9
(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Kicker: zero, seven, nine, nine, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
26-29-31-34-40, Lucky Ball: 1
(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
2-9-7-4
(two, nine, seven, four)
6-1-8-7
(six, one, eight, seven)
7-4-7-1-4
(seven, four, seven, one, four)
6-6-2-6-1
(six, six, two, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
09-10-15-16-32
(nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000