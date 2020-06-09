OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-11-22-24-29-47, Kicker: -7-9-9-8-9

(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Kicker: zero, seven, nine, nine, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

26-29-31-34-40, Lucky Ball: 1

(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

2-9-7-4

(two, nine, seven, four)

6-1-8-7

(six, one, eight, seven)

7-4-7-1-4

(seven, four, seven, one, four)

6-6-2-6-1

(six, six, two, six, one)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

09-10-15-16-32

(nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000