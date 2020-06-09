OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORLD WITHOUT SINGING

WORTHINGTON — My mother taught me that the best place in the world is on the inside of a chord. If you’ve ever been there, you’ll know what she meant. It’s a bear hug of awe and wonder, a sublime sliver of beauty or dissonance or genius powered by the humble human voice. Or, more precisely, by many human voices. How I miss that place. When COVID-19 first descended, our church choir sang for one final Sunday. The cases in Ohio were still few and it seemed important to us to be present. As we elbow-bumped our goodbyes that day, one friend joked, “Will I ever see you again?” None of us imagined the lockdown that would ensue, the months of isolation and separation. The masks, the fears, the divisions. By Julie Carr Smyth.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

TOLEDO — Ohio’s two big amusement parks will open in early July, but initially to season pass holders only. Kings Island near Cincinnati will open on July 2 while Cedar Point in Sandusky will start its season on July 9, the parks announced on Tuesday. By John Seewer. SENT: About 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LEGISLATURES

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To the issues creating a partisan divide in state legislatures across the U.S., add this one: masks. Many Democratic lawmakers are wearing them amid the coronavirus outbreak while many Republicans refuse. As legislatures around the country resume work following coronavirus suspensions, Democrats and Republicans also have split over social distancing, remote voting and the extension of emergency powers for governors who had ordered businesses to close and residents to remain home. By David A. Lieb. SENT: About 980 words, photos.

BUSINESS:

ROBOCALLS-FCC FINE

The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. By Tali Arbel. SENT: About 360 words.

BRIEFS:

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO DEATH — Protesters have seized on the death of a recent college graduate in Ohio in their fight against excessive force by police, though how the woman died remains undetermined.

SPORTS:

FBO—HALL OF FAME-REOPENING

CANTON — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open. SENT: About 470 words, photos.

