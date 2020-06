Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 09.

Tuesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM Capitol Hill Ocean Week - Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW), hosted by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, with speakers including Independent Sen. Angus King; Democrats Sens. Jeff Merkley and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Ed Case, Kathy Castor, Joe Cunningham, Raul Grijalva, Deb Haaland, Jared Huffman, Marcy Kaptur, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Joe Neguse, Jimmy Panetta; and Republicans Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Brian Mast * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Tuesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose convenes Ready for November Task Force meeting

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 09 Macy's Inc: Q1 2020 Preliminary results

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 10 American Electric Power: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Wednesday, Jun. 10 Marathon Petroleum: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Wednesday, Jun. 10 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

Thursday, Jun. 11 1:00 PM Dem Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Gwen Moore testify to House Administration subcommittee on coronavirus impacts on elections - Elections Subcommittee hearing on 'The Impact of COVID-19 on Voting Rights and Election Administration: Ensuring Safe and Fair Elections', held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Gwen Moore; Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin; Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke; American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein; NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill; Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill; and Brennan Center for Justice Democracy Program Director of Election Reform Lawrence Norden * Rescheduled from 4 Jun

Thursday, Jun. 11 2:00 PM Women for Trump: Empowerment Call' in Ohio - Women for Trump: Empowerment Call' in Ohio with special guests Madison Gesiotto and LeeAnn Johnson, held via conference call

