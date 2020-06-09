Parents choose splash pads for safe summer fun

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Families are beating the summer heat with splash pads for a day of fun.

“Right now it’s just more convenient for us,” said Maegan Mupesewa. “We needed to get out, and we don’t really have a pool that we can go to that’s free and available.”

Knoxville City Pools has two location options, Ed Cothren and Inskip. Both pools are available and monitored throughout the day, but Maegan prefers a quieter splash pad park, like the one at Powell Station.

“We’re out here enjoying the weather and social distancing before the water park gets really busy and crowded,” said Amanda Cupp.

She and her five-year-old daughter, MaKinley, go a few times a week.

Amanda is grateful for social distancing options allowing MaKinley to get out her energy.

