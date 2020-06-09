Report: NCAA set to approve plan leading up to football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The NCAA is working on a plan to unveil the lead up to the 2020 college football season. That word coming from a report by 247Sports which says the NCAA Football Oversight Committee has prepared a four-phase plan for the season.

The plan includes a six week period of mandatory workouts. The first two would involve a couple weeks of player walk-through time leading up to full pre-season camp in early August. According to the report, the plan will need final approval from the Division-1 Council, and that council is tentatively set to meet on June 17th. This type of plan falls in line with what Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt understood to be the course of action teams will take in advance of the season.

According to the report, teams with seasons starting Labor Day Weekend, and that includes Tennessee, can begin working with their players in person as early as July 13, at least 25 days before the first permissible preseason practice date. Teams participating in Week 0 games will be able to move the proposed dates up one week in the calendar due to games set for late August. Those schools can begin mandatory workouts as early as July 6.

Players and coaches will be allowed to use a football in drills starting as early as July 24, something players can not do this week as they return to their various campuses to begin physical activity and conditioning drills.

College football’s off-season plans were of course put on hold back in March as the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread across the country.

