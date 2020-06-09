Advertisement

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

A resolution that would remove the bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol failed Tuesday.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an &amp;ldquo;appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an &amp;ldquo;appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A resolution that would remove the bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol failed Tuesday. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Rick Staples, sought to remove the bust and replace it with “with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.”

It failed in the House Naming, Designating, & Private Acts Committee. The bust has been a controversial point of debate in recent years.

In January 2020, the committee discussed the topic and questioned Historian Michael Bradley about the Confederate general’s role in the Civil War.

During committee, Rep. Jason Hodges asked, "How many people can you massacre and still be honored, out of curiosity ... You’re not disputing that the guy didn’t massacre people. You’re disputing how many and what’s a good number to still be honored in the state of Tennessee?”

The same committee voted to pass a bill that would name Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Apple working to develop social distancing group selfie software

Updated: moments ago
Apple was granted a patent for software that would allow for social distancing group selfies.

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

WVLT News

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

Updated: 40 minutes ago
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Latest News

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Morristown police searching for armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morristown Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.