Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A resolution that would remove the bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol failed Tuesday. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Rick Staples, sought to remove the bust and replace it with “with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.”

It failed in the House Naming, Designating, & Private Acts Committee. The bust has been a controversial point of debate in recent years.

In January 2020, the committee discussed the topic and questioned Historian Michael Bradley about the Confederate general’s role in the Civil War.

During committee, Rep. Jason Hodges asked, "How many people can you massacre and still be honored, out of curiosity ... You’re not disputing that the guy didn’t massacre people. You’re disputing how many and what’s a good number to still be honored in the state of Tennessee?”

The same committee voted to pass a bill that would name Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday.

