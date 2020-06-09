Second Memphis man accused of driving into group of protesters arrested and jailed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - A second man accused of driving his vehicle into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

26-year-old Beau Albauer is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, protesters “had to make sudden evasive maneuvers” to avoid being hit by the vehicle who kept accelerating toward the crowd. No one was hit or injured.

Police later stopped the vehicle and cited Albauer for running a red light.

Investigators reviewed Memphis Police Department Sky Cop video, video from witnesses and their statements.

The affidavit says witnesses identified Albauer from a photo lineup two days after the incident, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Albauer is the second man accused of steering his vehicle into the crowd at the Memphis protest. Anthony Marcuzzo, 18, was also charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

