Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Spotty showers are possible as high temperatures reach near 92 this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

There’s a slightly better chance of afternoon pop-up showers but the majority of us stay dry. Cristobal’s feeder bands of clouds will make it a ‘milky sunshine’ effect, and should produce an incredible sunset Tuesday.

AVERAGE LOW: 62°AVERAGE HIGH: 83°

LOOKING AHEAD:

With the yard and flower bed starting to get crispy, there’s not an immediate widespread threat of rain. We have a baking pattern overhead.

The far better chance for showers – and cooler weather, finally – is Wednesday afternoon and evening. The rain totals are dropping for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but some could still get half an inch at the high end.

Cooler and dry weather is here for Thursday and Friday. New in the forecast: a cold front coming ‘backdoor’ from the northeast, could bring some much-desired rain next Saturday, especially in our northeast and mountainous counties.

Sunday and Monday are heating back up a bit but are dry and continue to look sunny!

There’s a small round of rain potential by next Tuesday, but don’t get your hopes up!

