Advertisement

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Spotty showers are possible as high temperatures reach near 92 this afternoon.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spotty showers are possible as high temperatures reach near 92 this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

There’s a slightly better chance of afternoon pop-up showers but the majority of us stay dry. Cristobal’s feeder bands of clouds will make it a ‘milky sunshine’ effect, and should produce an incredible sunset Tuesday.

AVERAGE LOW: 62°AVERAGE HIGH: 83°

LOOKING AHEAD:

With the yard and flower bed starting to get crispy, there’s not an immediate widespread threat of rain. We have a baking pattern overhead.

The far better chance for showers – and cooler weather, finally – is Wednesday afternoon and evening. The rain totals are dropping for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but some could still get half an inch at the high end.

Cooler and dry weather is here for Thursday and Friday. New in the forecast: a cold front coming ‘backdoor’ from the northeast, could bring some much-desired rain next Saturday, especially in our northeast and mountainous counties.

Sunday and Monday are heating back up a bit but are dry and continue to look sunny!

There’s a small round of rain potential by next Tuesday, but don’t get your hopes up!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

WVLT Weather: Pockets of heavy rain, storms likely Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
While the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have moved into the Midwest, locally heavy rainfall will be possible on Wednesday.

WVLT Weather

Get ready for more heat and rain, 2020 summer outlook for East Tennessee

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
It's not just extra heat and rain this summer. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has everything you need to know to make your summer 2020 plans.

WVLT Weather

Lenoir City storm damage consistent with 80 mph winds

Updated: Apr. 25, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Residents in Lenoir City experienced power outages and damage Saturday night after a line of severe storms swept through East Tennessee.

WVLT Weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Stay informed to stay safe

Updated: Feb. 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
Weather radios are must-have in your home "safe spot" in case of severe weather, but there are ways to stay informed no matter where you are.

Latest News

WVLT Weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week: The importance of social media

Updated: Feb. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
Social media has its pros and cons, but one big positive is the amount of information that can quickly be relayed to everyone that needs to know.

WVLT Weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week: What makes it severe?

Updated: Feb. 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
Heavy rain and frequent lightning come with their own hazards, but what makes a thunderstorm severe is why a warning should be taken seriously.

WVLT Weather

More warmth, rain, and allergies in the Spring Outlook for East Tenn.

Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley breaks down the overall trend for the spring right here at home.

WVLT Weather

Tornado safety, Severe Weather Awareness Week

Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
Tornadoes can and do happen in our area, despite some old misnomers that mountains can keep them away.

WVLT Weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week: When thunder roars, go indoors

Updated: Feb. 25, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
Lightning is called the "underrated killed" in the weather community, because it is often underestimated. Just because there is not a severe warning associated with a storm, doesn't mean you shouldn't get inside!

WVLT Weather

Flooding: Second deadliest weather event, Severe Weather Awareness Week

Updated: Feb. 24, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
A lot of folks hear "severe weather" and think of storms and tornadoes, but it doesn't take a storm with a lot of strength to cause flooding.