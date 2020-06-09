Advertisement

Tennessee family of five saved by kayakers

A Tennessee family was rescued by two kayaking tour guides over the weekend in West Tennessee.
(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee family was rescued by two kayaking tour guides over the weekend in West Tennessee. WREG reported that two tour guides with Blues City Kayaks were on the Wolf River near Shelby Farms when they heard people crying out for help. They said four children and an adult were caught in a current in water that was too deep for them to swim.

According to WREG, the instructors, Paul Frye and Ande Demetriou, used their training and equipment to rescue the family, possibly saving their lives. Frye cautioned families and swimmers to be careful.

“It’s typically the calmest area of river. However, when we get rains like we’ve had over the last few days, the water level increases, the current changes and it does change the situation,” explained Paul Frye.

“Anyone who goes swimming in moving waters: it doesn’t stop,” added Ande Demetriou. “It doesn’t care if you get tired, it doesn’t care if you misjudge the depth or current speed. It’s going to keep moving.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Apple working to develop social distancing group selfie software

Updated: moments ago
Apple was granted a patent for software that would allow for social distancing group selfies.

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

WVLT News

17 artists collaborate on Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

Updated: 40 minutes ago
North Carolina artists created a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Latest News

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

Updated: 1 hour ago
A resolution to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee's state capitol died in committee.

WVLT News

Morristown police searching for armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morristown Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.