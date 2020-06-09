Tennessee family of five saved by kayakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee family was rescued by two kayaking tour guides over the weekend in West Tennessee. WREG reported that two tour guides with Blues City Kayaks were on the Wolf River near Shelby Farms when they heard people crying out for help. They said four children and an adult were caught in a current in water that was too deep for them to swim.

According to WREG, the instructors, Paul Frye and Ande Demetriou, used their training and equipment to rescue the family, possibly saving their lives. Frye cautioned families and swimmers to be careful.

“It’s typically the calmest area of river. However, when we get rains like we’ve had over the last few days, the water level increases, the current changes and it does change the situation,” explained Paul Frye.

“Anyone who goes swimming in moving waters: it doesn’t stop,” added Ande Demetriou. “It doesn’t care if you get tired, it doesn’t care if you misjudge the depth or current speed. It’s going to keep moving.”

