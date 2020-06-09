Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Rep. London Lamar, passed by one vote. Forrest was a leader in the Klu Klux Klan, a slave trader and a Confederate army general.

Upon the bill’s narrow passing, WTVF reported that Rep. Lamar said, “What this means to Tennessee is that we are going to continue to move forward. We are going to continue to make Tennessee a welcoming state for everybody. That we are going to recognize that we don’t have a perfect past, but we can get it right."

That same committee voted no on a resolution that would remove the bust of Forrest from the state capitol building.

The bill is set to move to the calendar and rules committee before it can be heard on the House floor.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.