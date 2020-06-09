Advertisement

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

A Tennessee man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.
Greg Carver
Greg Carver(WCSO)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WJHL reported the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home on Berry Court East Monday evening. At the scene, investigators found an 86-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies said that 43-year-old Greg Carver, who also lived at the home, had been sleeping in the bedroom with a loaded shotgun when the victim entered and Carver allegedly shot him.

Carver was arrested and charged with reckless aggravated assault. WJHL reported the charge was upgraded to reckless homicide on Tuesday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said more charges are pending.

