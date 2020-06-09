Tennessee National Guard returns from DC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,000 soldiers and airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th Air Refueling Wing were deployed June 4.

Members of the guard were deployed to D.C. “in response to the civil unrest,” according to a release from the Tennessee Department of the Military. The unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, the Tennessee National Guard can and will respond at a moment’s notice to provide capabilities and capacity,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General.

“In less than 24 hours and without hesitation, more than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen were able to answer the call and support our fellow guard members in Washington D.C. In true Tennessee volunteer spirit, we provided twice as many National Guard service members, more than any other state.”

