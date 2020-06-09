Trashing Sevier County? Expect to be cited as police up litter enforcement

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trash is accumulating at such a high rate in Sevierville and Sevier County that law enforcement officials announced plans to stringently enforce littering laws.

Both departments cited an increase of trash and cigarette butts in the area as a catalyst for partnering with Keep Sevier Beautiful.

"If you are seen throwing items onto the roadway or hauling trash in a truck bed or trailer uncovered, you will be cited," a release read.

A mitigated criminal littering charge includes littering less than five pounds of trash and is considered a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $50.

Trucks that transport garbage are required to contain the trash in an enclosed space or through the use of a covering.

You can report litterbugs by calling TDOT’s hotline at 1-877-8-LITTER (877-854-8837) and providing the offender’s Tennessee license plate number.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.