WVLT Weather: Pockets of heavy rain, storms likely Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have moved into the Midwest, the moisture it has drawn northward will contribute to some pockets of locally heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

For the rest of your Tuesday, spotty thunderstorms will continue to drift northeast through sunset. One or two lightning strikes and some brief heavy rainfall is about all you can expect through sunset. Temperatures will slide through the 80s up until then.

Overnight, we’ll dry out, but it won’t be very refreshing. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s to start Wednesday morning.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have helped to draw in more moisture to East Tennessee. That combined with a cold front and some toasty temperatures will help to develop some scattered storms through the afternoon and evening hours. While they could be strong, severe weather is not anticipated. Main threats will be for some locally heavy rainfall and some brief gusty winds. Highs will top out near 90 degrees.

The weather turns quiet for the back half of the week into the weekend. We’ll see a return to sunshine along with some slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll be in the mid and upper 80s all the way through Saturday.

Late in the weekend, drier air will start to funnel back into our region. You’ll first notice it with morning lows in the upper 50s Sunday morning. By that afternoon, highs will only reach the lower 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible early next week as more humidity starts to creep back in. Highs will also start working their way back into the mid 80s starting Monday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.