50 dogs rescued from Hawkins Co. hoarding situation

A Hawkins County animal rescue took in 50 dogs believed to have come from a hoarding situation.
(WILX)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Hawkins County animal rescue took in 50 dogs believed to have come from a hoarding situation.

WJHL reported that The Hawkins County Humane Society took in 50 dogs after a Surgoinsville man turned them in.

The humane society said this is one of the largest cases of animal hoarding they have ever seen.

“He just had an exceeding amount of them,” main kennel attendant, Andrew Hutchison said.

The man who handed over the animals claimed he did not understand the concept of spaying and neutering his pet dogs.

“He did try to reach out to us. He brought in 15 or so the first time and around 12 or so the second time. They started to multiply even more. More puppies were being born and the situation was kind of getting out of control,” Hutchison said.

The last of the dogs came into the shelter on May 28, according to the shelter.

Hutchison urged anyone who has a pet to get them fixed as soon as they can.

“There’s a lot more animals out there without homes because of it,” Hutchison said. “He didn’t tell us quite how many he had. Once we found out how many, we just knew that we had to do something for him.”

The humane society in conjunction with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has been reportedly preparing the dogs for new, permanent homes.

Because of the 50 new additions to the Humane Society, the shelter is near capacity. Hutchison says around five of the dogs are pregnant.

“The pregnant females that we have now, we’re going to hang on to until after they have their pups and their pups get weened. We may ask for a few fosters for the moms and pups they don’t have to stay in the shelter,” Hutchison said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 of the 50 chihuahuas are up for adoption.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

