Advertisement

‘A predator of the worst kind’: Investigation launched after sexual assault claims made against officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor

One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
Detective Brett Hankinson is under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor and is now also being investigated for sexual assault by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Detective Brett Hankinson is under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor and is now also being investigated for sexual assault by the Louisville Metro Police Department.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) -One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A WAVE 3 Troubleshooter Investigation found Detective Brett Hankinson never entered Breonna Taylor’s apartment, but fired through a window with the shades drawn.

WAVE reported stories have been posted to social media of young women trying to make their way home from St. Matthews bars at night. The women say Hankinson approached them in uniform and in his marked car to offer them a safe ride home.

One woman claims Hankinson rubbed her thigh, kissed her forehead and called her baby while driving her home in his unit.

Another woman says Hankinson grabbed her while making sexual comments, trying to get her and her friend, who was said to be too drunk to even stand, into his car.

Yet, another woman says Hankinson took her phone and got her information. He then allegedly sent her sexually explicit videos and pictures of himself.

“A predator of the worst kind,” is how one of the women describes Detective Brett Hankinson in a statement released by Sam Aguiar. Aguiar is one of the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family. The woman is one of the first women to post her story involving Hankinson online, alleging he gave her a ride home, invited himself inside of her apartment, and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Her statement says, “he used his uniform to stalk women at local bars and sexually assault them knowing his badge would keep them quiet.” She claims there are many women who have similar stories and they all blamed themselves for Hankinson’s alleged actions, saying they were too scared to report a police officer and unsure of how to go about it.

The allegations against Hankinson have made their way to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

“It’s important to take it seriously. We live in a world with rape culture,” Beshear responded when asked about the allegations Monday. “If any one of those individuals wants to speak either to LMPD, KSP or investigators in the attorney general’s office, any of those law enforcement officers should listen and take it very seriously.”

Hankinson is said to work off duty as a security guard at some St. Matthews bars, according to an ongoing federal lawsuit against him. It accused Hankinson of being a “dirty cop” who harassed and planted drugs on a local business owner.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to an attorney representing Hankinson but has yet to get a response.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said a Public Integrity Unit investigation had been launched into Hankinson’s actions. Schroeder said investigators are attempting to reach out to the people who made allegations against Hankinson.

“I would certainly encourage them, and any other person who thinks they may have been victimized to reach out to the Public Integrity Unit,” said Schroeder.

Anyone with information can call 502-574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

East Tennessee foundation looking to raise money to improve lives of inner city kids

Updated: 25 minutes ago
An East Tennessee Foundation is raising money to improve the lives of inner-city kids through academic achievement, mental health, food security and financial literacy.

WVLT News

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.

WVLT News

Variety editor talks ‘Gone with the Wind’, the future of film and summer blockbusters

Updated: 37 minutes ago
No industry has gone untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, and that’s true of Hollywood. , an editor with the well-known entertainment magazine Variety, sat down with WVLT News to discuss “Gone with the Wind,” the pandemic and the future of film and theaters.

WVLT News

Memphis Tigers football not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The University of Memphis football team announced it is examining capacity limits for its 2020 season and not anticipating single-game ticket sales.

WVLT News

MTSU eliminates roommate option due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Middle Tennessee State University is eliminating roommates due to COVID-19.

Latest News

WVLT News

Jimmy Buffett to make Grand Ole Opry debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut later in June.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: 1 hour ago
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

WVLT News

Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers.

WVLT News

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

WVLT News

I-40 West in Sevier Co. shutdown due to cargo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday on I-40 westbound