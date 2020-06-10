‘A predator of the worst kind’: Investigation launched after sexual assault claims made against officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) -One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A WAVE 3 Troubleshooter Investigation found Detective Brett Hankinson never entered Breonna Taylor’s apartment, but fired through a window with the shades drawn.

WAVE reported stories have been posted to social media of young women trying to make their way home from St. Matthews bars at night. The women say Hankinson approached them in uniform and in his marked car to offer them a safe ride home.

One woman claims Hankinson rubbed her thigh, kissed her forehead and called her baby while driving her home in his unit.

Another woman says Hankinson grabbed her while making sexual comments, trying to get her and her friend, who was said to be too drunk to even stand, into his car.

Yet, another woman says Hankinson took her phone and got her information. He then allegedly sent her sexually explicit videos and pictures of himself.

“A predator of the worst kind,” is how one of the women describes Detective Brett Hankinson in a statement released by Sam Aguiar. Aguiar is one of the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family. The woman is one of the first women to post her story involving Hankinson online, alleging he gave her a ride home, invited himself inside of her apartment, and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Her statement says, “he used his uniform to stalk women at local bars and sexually assault them knowing his badge would keep them quiet.” She claims there are many women who have similar stories and they all blamed themselves for Hankinson’s alleged actions, saying they were too scared to report a police officer and unsure of how to go about it.

The allegations against Hankinson have made their way to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

“It’s important to take it seriously. We live in a world with rape culture,” Beshear responded when asked about the allegations Monday. “If any one of those individuals wants to speak either to LMPD, KSP or investigators in the attorney general’s office, any of those law enforcement officers should listen and take it very seriously.”

Hankinson is said to work off duty as a security guard at some St. Matthews bars, according to an ongoing federal lawsuit against him. It accused Hankinson of being a “dirty cop” who harassed and planted drugs on a local business owner.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to an attorney representing Hankinson but has yet to get a response.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said a Public Integrity Unit investigation had been launched into Hankinson’s actions. Schroeder said investigators are attempting to reach out to the people who made allegations against Hankinson.

“I would certainly encourage them, and any other person who thinks they may have been victimized to reach out to the Public Integrity Unit,” said Schroeder.

Anyone with information can call 502-574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.

