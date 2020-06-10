Advertisement

Arkansas mom creates quarantine travels for kids

An Arkansas mom created “Quarantine Travels” to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.
An Arkansas mom transformed her living room into Rio de Janeiro.
An Arkansas mom transformed her living room into Rio de Janeiro.(Quiera Borders)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (WVLT/KAIT) -- Parents everywhere are thinking of creative ways to keep their kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.

An Arkansas mom created “Quarantine Travels” to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.

“The first week of quarantine, I had to think and think fast, I was just like, oh my gosh what am I going to do and so I had to be innovative,” said mom Quiera Borders

Borders combined her need for travel with her need for decorating, and just like that she says, “Quarantine Travels" began.

An Arkansas mom created "Quarantine Travels" to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.
An Arkansas mom created "Quarantine Travels" to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.(Quiera Borders)

“The second week, we were hitting the road traveling to our first destination,” said Borders. “Each destination we really focused on where it was going geographically, we looked at the culture, the people, whether there was music, the food, the dance, and we incorporated that into crafts and activities.”

Borders’ kids and family visited Rio de Janeiro, India, Mexico, Antarctica, Hawaii, Kenya, Japan and Paris.

“They were surprised,” said Borders. “Each time I thought that they were gonna be like, oh, we’re here at another place, but they were just excited as I was excited.”

Borders said the projects would be done overnight.

An Arkansas mom created "Quarantine Travels" to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.
An Arkansas mom created "Quarantine Travels" to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.(Quiera Borders)

“With the quarantine traveling, they’ve learned about the different places and people, and I’m just seeing that there’s more to life than were we live," said Borders.

Borders says she has another planned adventure up her sleeve and hopes that one day, they will be able to travel to all of the places they visited in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

East Tennessee foundation looking to raise money to improve lives of inner city kids

Updated: 25 minutes ago
An East Tennessee Foundation is raising money to improve the lives of inner-city kids through academic achievement, mental health, food security and financial literacy.

WVLT News

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.

WVLT News

Variety editor talks ‘Gone with the Wind’, the future of film and summer blockbusters

Updated: 37 minutes ago
No industry has gone untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, and that’s true of Hollywood. , an editor with the well-known entertainment magazine Variety, sat down with WVLT News to discuss “Gone with the Wind,” the pandemic and the future of film and theaters.

WVLT News

Memphis Tigers football not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The University of Memphis football team announced it is examining capacity limits for its 2020 season and not anticipating single-game ticket sales.

WVLT News

MTSU eliminates roommate option due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Middle Tennessee State University is eliminating roommates due to COVID-19.

Latest News

WVLT News

Jimmy Buffett to make Grand Ole Opry debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut later in June.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: 1 hour ago
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

WVLT News

‘A predator of the worst kind’: Investigation launched after sexual assault claims made against officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

WVLT News

Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers.

WVLT News

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

WVLT News

I-40 West in Sevier Co. shutdown due to cargo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday on I-40 westbound