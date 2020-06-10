Arkansas mom creates quarantine travels for kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (WVLT/KAIT) -- Parents everywhere are thinking of creative ways to keep their kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.

An Arkansas mom created “Quarantine Travels” to keep her kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.

“The first week of quarantine, I had to think and think fast, I was just like, oh my gosh what am I going to do and so I had to be innovative,” said mom Quiera Borders

Borders combined her need for travel with her need for decorating, and just like that she says, “Quarantine Travels" began.

(Quiera Borders)

“The second week, we were hitting the road traveling to our first destination,” said Borders. “Each destination we really focused on where it was going geographically, we looked at the culture, the people, whether there was music, the food, the dance, and we incorporated that into crafts and activities.”

Borders’ kids and family visited Rio de Janeiro, India, Mexico, Antarctica, Hawaii, Kenya, Japan and Paris.

“They were surprised,” said Borders. “Each time I thought that they were gonna be like, oh, we’re here at another place, but they were just excited as I was excited.”

Borders said the projects would be done overnight.

(Quiera Borders)

“With the quarantine traveling, they’ve learned about the different places and people, and I’m just seeing that there’s more to life than were we live," said Borders.

Borders says she has another planned adventure up her sleeve and hopes that one day, they will be able to travel to all of the places they visited in quarantine.

