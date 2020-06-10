Bear caught on camera outside Oak Ridge home

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department said a bear was captured on security camera Wednesday at a home near Rivers Run Boulevard.

Officers reportedly searched for the bear but were unable to locate it. They said it did not behave aggressively.

Anyone who sees a bear is warned not to approach it.

Police advised residents not to let any pets go outdoors if the bear is seen nearby.

Officials also recommend removing bird feeders or pet food from outside and ensuring all trash is secure to avoid attracting bears to your home.

You can report a bear sighting and learn more about bear safety on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website.

