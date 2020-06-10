Advertisement

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 519 in Knox County, 400 recoveries

Knox County
Knox County(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 400 Knox County residents have recovered from COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department Wednesday. Health officials reported active cases increased to 114.

There are now 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

The breakdown of numbers related to the virus is as follows:

Positive cases: 519

Recovered: 400

Active cases: 114

Death: 5

Hospitalizations: 51

Currently Hospitalized: 6

For a more detailed look at the Knox County numbers and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the

KCHD website

