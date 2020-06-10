Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 519 in Knox County, 400 recoveries
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 400 Knox County residents have recovered from COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department Wednesday. Health officials reported active cases increased to 114.
There are now 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.
The breakdown of numbers related to the virus is as follows:
Positive cases: 519
Recovered: 400
Active cases: 114
Death: 5
Hospitalizations: 51
Currently Hospitalized: 6
For a more detailed look at the Knox County numbers and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the
