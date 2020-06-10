Covenant Health and Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics partner with Sevier Co. schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County school officials announced Covenant Health and Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics (TOC) are now the exclusive sports medicine providers to Sevier County student athletes.

TOC and Covenant Health will provide full-time athletic trainers at each of Sevier County’s five high schools: Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, Pigeon Forge High School, Seymour High School, Sevier County High School and Northview Academy, at no cost.

“We are excited to serve as the official orthopedic physician partner for Sevier County Schools,” said Dr. Casey, orthopedic surgeon and TOC Board President. “This collaborative effort between TOC and Covenant Health will offer complete sports medicine care to the Sevier County community. Specifically, we would like to thank the Board of Education for working with our team in developing this program to support student athletes.”

TOC will provide an on-site physician at every home game and after-hours access to the clinic at the LeConte Medical Center. LeConte Medical Center has provided athletic trainers for all sports at Sevier County high schools since 2001.

“I am proud of LeConte Medical Center’s ongoing legacy of providing excellent care to our local student athletes,” said Gaye Jolly, chief administrative officer of LeConte Medical Center. “We want to continue being the first and best choice for Sevier County student athletes and their families.”

TOC will offer only FDA-approved concussion testing program to every Sevier County student athlete. The concussion test will be performed pre-season and then will be used to assess the extent of injury if a student suffers a concussion.

The partnership will also provide athletic trainer coverage to middle school football players during the fall season.

