Advertisement

DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests

Several members of the D.C. National Guard tested positive for COVID-19 following protests.
DC National Guard soldiers and other law enforcement personnel watch as demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, along Independence Avenue in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.
DC National Guard soldiers and other law enforcement personnel watch as demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, along Independence Avenue in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.((Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon))
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the massive protests across the nation’s capital last week, according to Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, guard spokeswoman.

She said the guard will not release the exact total, but U.S. officials said they believe it is not a large number, at least so far.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information publicly. The positive tests were first reported by McClatchy.

While some guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain any social distancing.

In a statement, Davis said unit commanders were responsible for ensuring their troops adhered to guidelines calling for guard members to wear protective equipment and maintain social distancing where practical.

She said personnel were medically screened for the coronavirus prior to their arrival, and will be screened before they leave.

According to officials, about 5,000 total Guard members were in D.C. for the civil unrest, including as many as 1,200 from the D.C. Guard. The remainder came from 11 other states: Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

According to officials, guard members returning to other states may remain on duty status and continue to be paid for two additional weeks so that they can be in quarantine if they were at risk for coronavirus infections.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

East Tennessee foundation looking to raise money to improve lives of inner city kids

Updated: 26 minutes ago
An East Tennessee Foundation is raising money to improve the lives of inner-city kids through academic achievement, mental health, food security and financial literacy.

WVLT News

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.

WVLT News

Variety editor talks ‘Gone with the Wind’, the future of film and summer blockbusters

Updated: 38 minutes ago
No industry has gone untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, and that’s true of Hollywood. , an editor with the well-known entertainment magazine Variety, sat down with WVLT News to discuss “Gone with the Wind,” the pandemic and the future of film and theaters.

WVLT News

Memphis Tigers football not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The University of Memphis football team announced it is examining capacity limits for its 2020 season and not anticipating single-game ticket sales.

WVLT News

MTSU eliminates roommate option due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Middle Tennessee State University is eliminating roommates due to COVID-19.

Latest News

WVLT News

Jimmy Buffett to make Grand Ole Opry debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut later in June.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: 1 hour ago
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

WVLT News

‘A predator of the worst kind’: Investigation launched after sexual assault claims made against officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

WVLT News

Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers.

WVLT News

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

WVLT News

I-40 West in Sevier Co. shutdown due to cargo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday on I-40 westbound