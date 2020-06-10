East Tennessee foundation looking to raise money to improve lives of inner city kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee foundation is raising money to improve the lives of inner-city kids through academic achievement, mental health, food security, and financial literacy.

Shora Foundation helps around 50 kids in first through eighth grades across East Knoxville to transport them to safe areas for field trips or to play.

The foundation currently has only one 15-passenger van to transport the kids, and it is a safety challenge when going off-campus to make several trips or pick up/ drop-offs.

“On our first day of the summer program, while our children were playing outside, we had to run from gunfire that took place during an altercation between two cars driving by. This is a frequent occurrence in the area we serve, yet we are committed to providing a safe space for children in the inner city of Knoxville,” said Tanika Harper, CEO of the Shora Foundation.

Harper says they started a fundraiser to raise money for a second van to safely transport all of the children off-site so that they can play safely during the day.

“Sometimes we need to take kids out of an area that causes trauma,” said Harper.

For more information on donating, visit the Shora Foundation Facebook or website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.