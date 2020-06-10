Florida officer jumps into river to rescue dog

BRADENTON, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A Florida police department took to Facebook to thank one of its officers for rescuing a dog that had fallen from a boat. The Bradenton Police Department said officer Jason Nuttall responded to reports of a dog in distress after it had fallen into the Manatee River from a boat docked at a marina.

The police department said when Nuttall located the dog, it was clearly in distress and struggling to swim.

Nuttall was able to swim out to the dog, save her and return her to her owner.

“Job well done!” the police department said on Facebook.

