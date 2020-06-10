Former West Tennessee school nurse indicted on child sex charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -- A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted a former school nurse on several child sex charges.

Leon Burnett Hensley was arrested in November 2019.

Leon Burnett Hensley indicted on child sex charges. (WTVF)

On Tuesday, Hensley was indicted on the following charges:

-14 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

-9 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

-Attempted especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

-Sexual exploitation of a minor (for more than 50 explicit 50 images police say were in his possession)

The dates of the charges range from Oct. 2018 to Dec. 2019.

Hensley was hired by the district in March 2017 and most recently worked at Northeast High School but was terminated Nov. 8, 2019.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.