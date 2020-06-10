Gov Lee says “something should be done” about Nathan Bedford Forrest bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said “something should be done” about the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust that has been the subject of controversy at the Tennessee State Capitol.

“It’s not entirely up to me,” said Lee. “I have said this though. Something should be done. That particular individual and his role in history is particularly painful to African Americans in this state. And for that reason, I think there should be a strong consideration and strong dialogue about what happens to that bust. It’s been there for a long time. And there will be a process that determines that.”

A resolution that would remove the bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol failed Tuesday. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Rick Staples, sought to remove the bust and replace it with “with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.”

