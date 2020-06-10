Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have welcomed six young coaches, including two women and former NFL player Leonard Hankerson, to take part in the final three weeks of their offseason program. The coaches are part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which provides experience to young coaches working with NFL teams to potentially land full-time jobs. Hankerson played four seasons with Washington. He's in his second season coaching wide receivers at Stephen F. Austin. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said diversity will always be an important component for Cleveland's organization.

Cleveland (AP) — The Cavaliers will use being left out of the NBA's summer plans as motivation. Cleveland's season ended last week when the league announced it would resume play in at Disney World in Florida next month with just 22 teams. The Cavs are one of the omitted eight and coach J.B. Bickerstaff say he's talked to his players about letting it fuel them. Bickerstaff is confident the league will come up with a plan for the eight teams left out to offset the disadvantage of not playing games or bonding during the long layoff caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open. There will be several health and safety guidelines in place for visitors and workers at the Canton shrine. All employees must wear face coverings and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. The hall is making both masks and disposable gloves available. It also will hand out a stylus to anyone wanting one for the interactive displays.