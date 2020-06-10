Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sponsors of Ohio's legislative efforts to make sports betting legal believe the House and Senate can work out a compromise despite differences on who would regulate it. The House overwhelmingly approved legislation in late May to put the Ohio Lottery Commission in charge of sports betting and give much of the tax proceeds to education. A Senate bill stuck in committee as the coronavirus pandemic slows legislative work makes the Casino Control Commission the chief regulator with no detailed plan on where tax proceeds would go. Rep. Dave Greenspan says the state Constitution favors the House version.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference are creating a standalone esports conference to offer structured competition without the extensive rules that govern intercollegiate athletics. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says they're hoping it's an advantage in recruiting and engaging more competitive video gamers. The structure allows teams to enlist not just amateurs but players who've gone pro. Steinbrecher says the new Esports Collegiate Conference plans to be open to schools outside the MAC and operate separately from it. Competition starts this fall. The spring season will feature competitions in League of Legends and Overwatch, with the champions getting automatic bids to national postseason tournaments for those titles.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a young child has been found dead inside a Dayton apartment, and the child’s mother has been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Emergency responders were sent shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported not having seen the occupant and a “real bad” smell coming from the unit. Lt. Jason Hall said firefighters found “the remains of a small child who had clearly been deceased for some time.” A police incident report referred to boy who was about a year old. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death and when the child died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will make sure hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies meet statewide performance standards, and it will add guidelines to that list for responding to mass protests. Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he is using his executive power to take immediate actions to address protesters’ concerns and would also work to pass legislative reforms that have previously met resistance. His efforts come in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, which has set off worldwide protests against racism and police brutality and misconduct.