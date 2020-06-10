I-40 West in Sevier Co. shutdown due to cargo fire
A cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday on I-40 westbound
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vehicle fire is causing delays on Interstate 40 west near Kodak.
According to the Tennessee Department of Traffic Smartway cameras, a cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday. The interstate is closed near mile marker 407 going westbound. Eastbound traffic is also affected with no delays, according to the maps.
The roadway is expected to be cleared by 5:24 p.m.
