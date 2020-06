KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut later in June.

Buffett and the band will “step into the Circle” on June 27, making it the 4,930th broadcast of the Saturday night Opry.

