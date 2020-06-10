Kentucky teen dead following shooting, vehicle wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT/WNKY) - A teenager in Bowling Green, Kentucky was killed after a shooting and vehicle wreck that occurred Monday night.

WNKY reported police responded to Crown Apartments Monday night for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, police couldn’t find any victims. Shortly after, police were called to a wreck at Seventh Avenue and Chestnut Street.

The shooting victim, identified as 19-year-old Timothy Taylor, was inside the wrecked vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said several other people were injured in the wreck.

