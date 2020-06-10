Kentucky woman wants justice after her pet dog found burned alive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WVLT/WFIE) - A Kentucky woman is seeking justice after her dog was found burned alive.

The Henderson Police Department said Gina Howard’s dog, Duke, was found in a bathroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.

Howard told WFIE that people were in and out of her house Saturday evening during a family gathering.

“We had another death in the family and we were sort of gathered grieving with that,” said Howard. “There were a lot of people running in and out, you know and I noticed it had been about 30 minutes and we started calling out and looking for him.”

She said they looked for Duke Saturday night and Sunday. On Monday, Howard says they called the Humane Society.

Humane Society officials told Howard her dog had been found burned alive.

“We’ve already been through so much this week, and to have another tragedy thrown at us like that, I don’t know how to digest it, I don’t know how to accept it,” said Howard. “I don’t even know what I said to the people.”

Howard says she wants justice for her dog.

“I’m hurt over the dog,” said Howard. “I’m devastated over my dog, my kids are devastated over my dog, but it would not compare to the devastation that would come for our community if something else happens.”

Henderson police are still investigating and a GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for a reward for anyone who has information.

Henderson police is asking anyone to contact them if they have any information relating to the case.

